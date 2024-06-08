Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

