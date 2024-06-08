Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

