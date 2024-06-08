Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

TRNO opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

