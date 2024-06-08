Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

