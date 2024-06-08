Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,761 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

