Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 952 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

