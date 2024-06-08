Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 140.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in FedEx by 128.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $247.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.57. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

