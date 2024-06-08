81,808 Shares in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

TPG Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.34%.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.