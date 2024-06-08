Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $230.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

