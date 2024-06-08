Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

ROST stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

