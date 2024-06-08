New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,975 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

