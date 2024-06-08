Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $68.00 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

