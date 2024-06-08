Capital Research Global Investors Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603 and sold 48,800,000 shares worth $1,813,406,000. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

