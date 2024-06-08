American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KBR worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $63.09 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

