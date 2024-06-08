Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dropbox worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,721 shares of company stock worth $4,667,275 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

