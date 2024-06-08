American International Group Inc. Sells 7,909 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

