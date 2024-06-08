Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after buying an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $221.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

