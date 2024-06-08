The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toro

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

