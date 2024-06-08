Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

