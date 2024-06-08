Philcoin (PHL) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $0.19 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

