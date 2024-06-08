Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.56 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450,293 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nucor by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.44. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

