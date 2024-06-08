Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS QJUN opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.