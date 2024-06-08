Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

