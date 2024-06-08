American International Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

