Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.28 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

