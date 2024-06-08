Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,922 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CUK stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

