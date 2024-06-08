Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 15,621 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 184,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,351,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

