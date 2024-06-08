Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

