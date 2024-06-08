AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,035.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 179,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 163,786 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AMETEK by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

