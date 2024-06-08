Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,697,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,789 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $51.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

