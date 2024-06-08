Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on THS. Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.