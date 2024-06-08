Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Core Molding Technologies worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $176,768.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,102.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.