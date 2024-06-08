Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 725 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $319.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $174.66 and a 12 month high of $338.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

