Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $509.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.69. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $87.32.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.