Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

