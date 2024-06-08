Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

Shares of IFF opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

