Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

