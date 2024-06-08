Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $279.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

