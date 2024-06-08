DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of DaVita worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

