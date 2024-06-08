California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,956,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 178,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 170,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

