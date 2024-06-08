California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,801 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 27.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,684 shares of company stock worth $13,472,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

