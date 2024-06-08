Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

