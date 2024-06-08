Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.116-$1.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

