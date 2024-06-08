Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.116-$1.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.