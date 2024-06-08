Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $779-781 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.42 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.1 %

CXM stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

