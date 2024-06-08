Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 0.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 8,667,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 51,509,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

