Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Hits $218.18 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $218.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00011558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00047669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

