Ark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.32 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $150.93 million and $18.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001934 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,341,184 coins and its circulating supply is 181,341,966 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.