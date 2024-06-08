DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 2.7% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00078525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00028234 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011570 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

