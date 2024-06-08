Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 71,300 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 433.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

