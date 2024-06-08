Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock valued at $119,728,043. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $296.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

